Dr. Josephine Dela Cruz, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Josephine Dela Cruz, MD

Dr. Josephine Dela Cruz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Dela Cruz works at North Star Lodge Cancer Care in Yakima, WA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV, Melbourne, FL and Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Dela Cruz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Star Lodge Cancer Center
    808 N 39th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 574-3400
  2. 2
    Cancer Blood Specialists of Nevada
    6190 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8787
  3. 3
    Space Coast Cancer Center
    8725 N Wickham Rd Ste 103, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 253-4673
  4. 4
    St. Peters Medical Oncology Hematology
    317 S Manning Blvd Ste 220, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 525-6418

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Parrish Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Josephine Dela Cruz, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1437410099
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • Geriatric Medicine, Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josephine Dela Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dela Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dela Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dela Cruz has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dela Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dela Cruz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dela Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dela Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dela Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

