Dr. Josephine Elia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Josephine Elia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Elia works at
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I’m shocked to see negative reviews for Dr Elia. Our experience was the complete opposite. She helped us so much during an extreme crisis and always gave us time and attention. She always listened and has a lot of expertise in the field of child psychology. I highly recommend her, and I wish you the best.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063528669
- NIMH
- Med Coll Penn|Med Coll Philadelphia
- Med College Penn
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
