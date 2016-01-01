Dr. Josephine Feliciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feliciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Feliciano, MD
Dr. Josephine Feliciano, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-1711Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Hematology
- English
- 1609023373
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Feliciano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Feliciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
