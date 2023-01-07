Dr. Josephine Futrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Futrell, MD
Dr. Josephine Futrell, MD is a Dermatologist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Bossier City2300 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 212-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Shreveport1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 160, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 212-3440Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Dr. Futrell is very nice and really cares about her patients. I has a procedure done by her and she kept me informed during the whole process and made me very comfortable.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
