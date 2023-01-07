See All Dermatologists in Bossier City, LA
Dr. Josephine Futrell, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (202)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Josephine Futrell, MD is a Dermatologist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. Futrell works at Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Boil and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Bossier City
    2300 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Shreveport
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 160, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-3440
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 202 ratings
    Patient Ratings (202)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Dr. Futrell is very nice and really cares about her patients. I has a procedure done by her and she kept me informed during the whole process and made me very comfortable.
    CAROLA NIX — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Josephine Futrell, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609846500
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josephine Futrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Futrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Futrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Futrell has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Boil and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    202 patients have reviewed Dr. Futrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

