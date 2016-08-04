Overview

Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD is a Dermatologist in Kokomo, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.



Dr. Okwechime works at Suburban Dermatology in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.