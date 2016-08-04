See All Dermatologists in Kokomo, IN
Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD is a Dermatologist in Kokomo, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.

Dr. Okwechime works at Suburban Dermatology in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kokomo Sleep Center LLC
    1542 S Dixon Rd Ste G, Kokomo, IN 46902 (765) 450-7314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Folliculitis
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Folliculitis

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 04, 2016
    Dr. Okwechime greeted me with a smile and handshake, she immediately put me at ease as she asked what I had done in the past for my psoriasis, she spoke at length as to what we would try, she told me not to worry that we would get the problem under control. the very least manageable. I cannot articulate how this doctor lifted my mood and spirit. If this doctor should move I will follow her practice.
    Anna R in Kokomo, IN — Aug 04, 2016
    About Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952592156
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Otawa
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Benin
    Medical Education

