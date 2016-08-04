Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okwechime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD
Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD is a Dermatologist in Kokomo, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.
Kokomo Sleep Center LLC1542 S Dixon Rd Ste G, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 450-7314
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Okwechime greeted me with a smile and handshake, she immediately put me at ease as she asked what I had done in the past for my psoriasis, she spoke at length as to what we would try, she told me not to worry that we would get the problem under control. the very least manageable. I cannot articulate how this doctor lifted my mood and spirit. If this doctor should move I will follow her practice.
About Dr. Josephine Okwechime, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952592156
- University Of Otawa
- University of Benin
Dr. Okwechime accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okwechime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Okwechime. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okwechime.
