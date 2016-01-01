Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham Pcp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD
Overview of Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD
Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Pham Pcp works at
Dr. Pham Pcp's Office Locations
Forest Medical Clinic2307 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 246-7120
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073692489
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham Pcp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham Pcp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham Pcp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham Pcp works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham Pcp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham Pcp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham Pcp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham Pcp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.