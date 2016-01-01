See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD

Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Pham Pcp works at Forest Medical Clinic in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pham Pcp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Medical Clinic
    2307 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 246-7120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Overweight
Pollen Allergy
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073692489
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josephine Pham Pcp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham Pcp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pham Pcp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham Pcp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham Pcp works at Forest Medical Clinic in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pham Pcp’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham Pcp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham Pcp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham Pcp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham Pcp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

