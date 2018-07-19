Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz-Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Josephine Ruiz-healy MD LLC2829 Babcock Rd Ste 438, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8272
Dr William C Weise4115 Medical Dr Ste 305, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8272
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I like that she is direct, give lots of information and is very thorough. She does not sugar coat things. She is very frank and I really like that. She has been our pediatrician for that last 17.5 years.
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1992751622
- ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ruiz-Healy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz-Healy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz-Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz-Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz-Healy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz-Healy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz-Healy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.