Overview of Dr. Josette Boukhalil-Laklak, MD

Dr. Josette Boukhalil-Laklak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Boukhalil-Laklak works at Marilyn Marcus, DO, PA in Cutler Bay, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.