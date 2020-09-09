Dr. Josette D'Amato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josette D'Amato, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Josette D'Amato, DO
Dr. Josette D'Amato, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Doctor's Hospital
Dr. D'Amato's Office Locations
Wright State Physicians1 Wyoming St Ste 4130, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 435-1445
Univeristy Medical Services Assoc. Inc.725 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton, OH 45435 Directions (937) 208-6810
Wright State Physicians400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 101, Oakwood, OH 45409 Directions (937) 245-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D’Amato has been my doctor for over 15 years. Always makes me feel comfortable and well taken care of
About Dr. Josette D'Amato, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669468559
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's Hospital
- Garden City Hospital Garden City Mi
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Amato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Amato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Amato works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.