Super Profile

Dr. Josette Spotts, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.5 (51)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Josette Spotts, MD

Dr. Josette Spotts, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Spotts works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Spotts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Josette E. Spotts, MD, FACS
    1485 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 105, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 990-6360
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 04, 2021
    Always a pleasant experience!
    Jessye A. — Mar 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Josette Spotts, MD
    Dr. Spotts' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Spotts

    About Dr. Josette Spotts, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780787010
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josette Spotts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spotts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spotts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spotts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spotts works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Spotts’s profile.

    Dr. Spotts has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spotts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Spotts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spotts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spotts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spotts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

