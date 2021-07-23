Dr. Josh Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josh Amato, MD
Overview of Dr. Josh Amato, MD
Dr. Josh Amato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Amato works at
Dr. Amato's Office Locations
1
Mercy Clinic Eye Specialists - Ophthalmology - Medical Tower B Suite 5006-b621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 5006B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-5478
2
Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd12990 Manchester Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 909-0633
3
Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd12692 Lamplighter Square Shpg Ctr, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 432-5478
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had several fantastic ophthalmologists over the years, including the team ophthalmologist for the Denver Nuggets professional basketball team. Dr. Amato ranks among my favorite ones. He is professional, thorough, patient, and friendly. I highly recommend him! :-)
About Dr. Josh Amato, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467401828
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University St Louis University Eye Inst
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
