Overview of Dr. Josh Amato, MD

Dr. Josh Amato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Amato works at Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Floaters and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.