Overview of Dr. Josh Glatman, MD

Dr. Josh Glatman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Glatman works at Retina & Macula Consultants, P.C. in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.