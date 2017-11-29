Dr. Randall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josh Randall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Josh Randall, MD
Dr. Josh Randall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Randall's Office Locations
Ocua - Mag23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 500, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
La Paz Office25200 La Paz Rd Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
Orange County Urology26691 Plaza Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 855-1101
Josh Randall MD A Med Corp.26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 445, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Randall is talented, up on the latest surgical techniques, has a great bedside manner, and explains everything. I wish some of the office staff was up to par, they are awful at times. Long waits on hold, calls not returned as promised, and sometimes saying things are "protocol" rather than asking the doctor.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912962614
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Urology
