Dr. Josh Skorupski, MD
Overview
Dr. Josh Skorupski, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Houston Fertility Institute - Willowbrook18220 State Highway 249 Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 237-1434
Cypress21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 580, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 890-5216
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was great, very professional.
About Dr. Josh Skorupski, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932364775
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center|St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Technion - Israel Institute of Technology|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
