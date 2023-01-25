See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Josh Skorupski, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Dr. Josh Skorupski, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Skorupski works at Houston Fertility Institute - Willowbrook in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Fertility Institute - Willowbrook
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 237-1434
    Cypress
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 580, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 890-5216

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Infertility Evaluation
Adhesiolysis
Ectopic Pregnancy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 25, 2023
    It was great, very professional.
    About Dr. Josh Skorupski, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932364775
    • University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center|St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    • Technion - Israel Institute of Technology|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josh Skorupski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skorupski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skorupski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skorupski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    211 patients have reviewed Dr. Skorupski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skorupski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skorupski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skorupski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

