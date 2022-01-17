Overview of Dr. Josh Vella, MD

Dr. Josh Vella, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Vella works at Vella Hand Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.