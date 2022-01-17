Dr. Josh Vella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josh Vella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Josh Vella, MD
Dr. Josh Vella, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital.
Dr. Vella works at
Dr. Vella's Office Locations
Hand Surgery Consultants3200 E Camelback Rd Ste 180, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 393-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Provider Networks of America
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vella performed carpal tunnel and ulner nerve surgery on my left wrist on 12/30/22. I immediately experienced relief! My wrist is healing well. Dr. Vella has excellent bedside manner and his office staff are superb. It was a wonderful experience from start to finish. I highly recommend Dr. Vella for all hand and wrist issues.
About Dr. Josh Vella, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- St Louis University
- Boston College, Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vella has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vella speaks Spanish.
200 patients have reviewed Dr. Vella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.