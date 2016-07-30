Overview of Dr. Josh Werber, MD

Dr. Josh Werber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Werber works at Great Neck ENT in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.