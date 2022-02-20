Overview of Dr. Joshu Raiten, MD

Dr. Joshu Raiten, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Raiten works at Interventional Pain Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.