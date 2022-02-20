Dr. Joshu Raiten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raiten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshu Raiten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshu Raiten, MD
Dr. Joshu Raiten, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Raiten's Office Locations
Interventional Pain Associates4824 McMahon Blvd NW Ste 109, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 588-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was first one I have seen in years that did not disappoint. Very much cared what I was going through. The entire staff has been wonderful from the first day on.
About Dr. Joshu Raiten, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154565539
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
