Dr. Joshua Abrams, DO
Overview of Dr. Joshua Abrams, DO
Dr. Joshua Abrams, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Abrams' Office Locations
Arizona Health Associates LLC1635 E Myrtle Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 944-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Sun City West14520 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- The Core Institute Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Foundation
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abrams approached my spinal issues with refreshing minimally invasive procedures. Two other spinal surgeons had radically different approaches. I’m at 3 weeks post surgery and so thankful I wanted a third opinion! He listens and explains every detail clearly. He’s easy to talk to, his staff is knowledgeable and very helpful.
About Dr. Joshua Abrams, DO
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Michigan State University
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Stanford University
- Orthopedic Surgery
