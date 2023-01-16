Overview of Dr. Joshua Abrams, DO

Dr. Joshua Abrams, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Abrams works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.