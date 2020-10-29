Dr. Joshua Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Ackerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Ackerman, MD
Dr. Joshua Ackerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ackerman's Office Locations
-
1
Bethesda Hospital East2815 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 292-4511
-
2
Affiliated with OBGYN Specialists770 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 655-3331Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Fortified Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
100% saved my baby girls life making a decision for an emergency c section cause she was in fetal distress !!
About Dr. Joshua Ackerman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Creole, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1174859185
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hospital|Queens Mount Sinai Hospital
- Greenville Memorial Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman speaks Creole, Mandarin and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.