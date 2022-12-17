Dr. Joshua Alexander, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Alexander, DO
Overview of Dr. Joshua Alexander, DO
Dr. Joshua Alexander, DO is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5400Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8894Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, personable and interested in the patient, new ideas and approaches to pre diabetes, very thorough, unfortunately everybody loves him, so it might be difficult to make an appointment
About Dr. Joshua Alexander, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
