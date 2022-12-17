Overview of Dr. Joshua Alexander, DO

Dr. Joshua Alexander, DO is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.