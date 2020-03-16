Dr. Joshua Alley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Alley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Alley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Centra Med Grp Surgical Spclst1911 THOMSON DR, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3901
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alley is an excellent doctor, with a terrific beside manner, who always listens carefully to all questions and explains in detail the answers so that I can understand. I really appreciate the knowledge, skill and experience that Dr. Alley brings, as well as the thoroughness he is able to have with follow-up and careful coordination. I have on many occasions called after hours and have always been responded to within minutes. His staff are excellent, and wait times are definitely reasonable. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Alley and his office.
About Dr. Joshua Alley, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982816427
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- University Health System
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alley has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alley speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.