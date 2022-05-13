See All Neurologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Joshua Alpers, MD

Neurology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joshua Alpers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Alpers works at Erlanger Neurology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Erlanger Neurology
    979 E 3rd St Ste C830, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myopathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joshua Alpers, MD

    • Neurology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1801926100
    Education & Certifications

    • Neuromuscular Medicine, Duke University
    • Neurology, Saushec
    • Internal Medicine, Saushec
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • University of Missouri-Columbia
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Alpers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alpers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alpers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alpers works at Erlanger Neurology in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Alpers’s profile.

    Dr. Alpers has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.