Dr. Joshua Anderson, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (1198)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joshua Anderson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Centre - D.D.S..

Dr. Anderson works at RenovaSmiles - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA, Manassas, VA and Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RenovaSmiles - Falls Church
    3701 S George Mason Dr Unit C7N, Falls Church, VA 22041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 534-4919
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Renova Smiles - Arlington
    2719 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3388
  3. 3
    RenovaSmiles - Manassas
    9380 Forestwood Ln Ste E, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 304-7241
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    RenovaSmiles - Woodbridge
    14007 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 534-4917
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1198 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1198)
    5 Star
    (1118)
    4 Star
    (75)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2023
    positive experience
    Jake P. — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Joshua Anderson, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912105438
    NPI Number

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Connecticut Health Center - Advanced Education in General Dentistry
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut Health Centre - D.D.S.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cayetano Heredia Peruvian University - D.D.S.
    Undergraduate School

