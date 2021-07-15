Dr. Joshua Argo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Argo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Argo, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Argo, MD
Dr. Joshua Argo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Argo works at
Dr. Argo's Office Locations
-
1
North River Dental Associates1100 FAIRFAX PARK, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 614-5850
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Argo?
Doc Argo corrected my intestines after they wrapped around mesh from my hernia. Life seemed to have been up for me but he believed as well as me getting up and moving around. I was able to have a bm after being placed on NOLAND hall @ DCH. The last Doc Argo saw me, he was in shock of my improvement. I would recommend DOC ARGO to anyone who needs treatment in the areas he specializes in and with.
About Dr. Joshua Argo, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1871708123
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Argo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Argo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Argo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Argo works at
Dr. Argo has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Argo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Argo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Argo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Argo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.