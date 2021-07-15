Overview of Dr. Joshua Argo, MD

Dr. Joshua Argo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Argo works at North River Dental Associates in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.