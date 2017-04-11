Dr. Joshua Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Arnold, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Arnold, MD
Dr. Joshua Arnold, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Arnold works at
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
-
1
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9230
-
2
Univ. Vascular Surgeons Pllc1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E120, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9280
- 3 1130 Middle Creek Rd Ste 130, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 305-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arnold?
Dr. Arnold is a great Dr. He is one of only a few that has genuine compassion for his patients and doesn't waste time when making important decisions that he feels will best benefit his patient's. The staff at his office are great too!
About Dr. Joshua Arnold, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1417070103
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.