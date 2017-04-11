Overview of Dr. Joshua Arnold, MD

Dr. Joshua Arnold, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Arnold works at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.