Dr. Joshua Balch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Balch, MD
Dr. Joshua Balch, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Eagle River, AK. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Balch works at
Dr. Balch's Office Locations
The Pain and Headache Center12836 Old Glenn Hwy Ste 2, Eagle River, AK 99577 Directions (907) 931-5125
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely one of the best Doctor’s I’ve ever been to. He spends the time searching to find a diagnosis and a treatment that will work for you. He is also an extremely kind and caring doctor, not like most doctors who give you 8 minutes per visit. I could not recommend him more highly!
About Dr. Joshua Balch, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pain and Headache Center, LLC
- Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital
- Geisinger Medical School
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Balch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balch has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Balch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.