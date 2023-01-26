Dr. Joshua Bales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Bales, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Bales, MD
Dr. Joshua Bales, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bales' Office Locations
Northwest Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine1351 Fowler St Ste 200, Richland, WA 99352 Directions
Northwest Orthopaedics875 Swift Blvd Ste C, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-1654
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bales?
I felt valued and listened to- thank you
About Dr. Joshua Bales, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1639327364
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- UCLA Orthopedic
- UCLA Hosp
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bales has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.