Overview of Dr. Joshua Bales, MD

Dr. Joshua Bales, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bales works at Northwest Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.