Dr. Joshua Balog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Balog, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Balog works at
Locations
1
Hartaj Virk, MD22-18 Broadway # 104, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 475-5050
2
Dennis Bernardo, MD70 Hilltop Rd Ste 3001, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 934-0043
3
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Interventional Cardiology465 Cranbury Rd Ste 101, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-1988
4
Gupta Ajay K MD2 Brighton Rd Fl 4, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 779-8887
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is personable, caring, knowledgable and skilled. I would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Joshua Balog, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1508824566
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
