Dr. Joshua Barash, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Barash works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.