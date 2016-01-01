Dr. Joshua Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Barton, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Barton, MD
Dr. Joshua Barton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton's Office Locations
Jonathan Kramer M.d. Pllc100 E Idaho St Ste 301, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-9250
St. Luke's Clinic - Acute Care and General Surgery Nampa9850 W St Lukes Dr Ste 260, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 381-3915
St. Luke's Clinic - Bariatrics and General Surgery115 W Main St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 381-3915Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
- St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joshua Barton, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265401947
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.