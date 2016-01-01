Overview of Dr. Joshua Barton, MD

Dr. Joshua Barton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.



Dr. Barton works at St. Luke's Clinic in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.