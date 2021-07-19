See All Family Doctors in Hopkins, MN
Dr. Joshua Beck, MD

Family Medicine
2.6 (23)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Beck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hopkins, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Beck works at Queryrx in Hopkins, MN with other offices in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Memorial Health Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Queryrx
    5995 Opus Pkwy, Hopkins, MN 55343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 269-7554
  2. 2
    Wellmed Medical Group PA
    4438 Centerview, San Antonio, TX 78228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 280-0040
  3. 3
    Wellmed At Leon Valley
    6430 Bandera Rd Ste 74, San Antonio, TX 78238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 520-0199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Home Sleep Study
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Home Sleep Study
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 19, 2021
    I have been with Dr. Beck for more than two years now, having switched Wellmed offices twice now in order to retain him as my Primary Care Physician, (each increasingly distant from my home, but necessary in order to continue receiving care from an INCREDIBLY competent and caring doctor). After WAY too many years dealing with the medical profession, I feel especially fortunate to have found a PCP who LISTENS intently, BELIEVES respectfully and RESPONDS compassionately. I absolutely could not wish for a more trustworthy and professional provider than Dr. Beck!
    Brett Brockman — Jul 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Beck, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Beck, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Beck, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245495530
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

