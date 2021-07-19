Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Beck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hopkins, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
-
1
Queryrx5995 Opus Pkwy, Hopkins, MN 55343 Directions (855) 269-7554
-
2
Wellmed Medical Group PA4438 Centerview, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 280-0040
-
3
Wellmed At Leon Valley6430 Bandera Rd Ste 74, San Antonio, TX 78238 Directions (210) 520-0199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beck?
I have been with Dr. Beck for more than two years now, having switched Wellmed offices twice now in order to retain him as my Primary Care Physician, (each increasingly distant from my home, but necessary in order to continue receiving care from an INCREDIBLY competent and caring doctor). After WAY too many years dealing with the medical profession, I feel especially fortunate to have found a PCP who LISTENS intently, BELIEVES respectfully and RESPONDS compassionately. I absolutely could not wish for a more trustworthy and professional provider than Dr. Beck!
About Dr. Joshua Beck, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245495530
Education & Certifications
- KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.