Overview of Dr. Joshua Beer, MD

Dr. Joshua Beer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College - M.D., and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Beer works at Joshua D. Beer, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.