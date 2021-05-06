See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Joshua Beer, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Beer, MD

Dr. Joshua Beer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College - M.D., and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Beer works at Joshua D. Beer, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joshua D. Beer, MD
    200 W 57th St Ste 200, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 724-4430
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Joshua D. Beer, MD
    205 W End Ave, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 724-4430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 06, 2021
    Best doctor ever. Intelligent, listens and responds to all my concerns and always has a solution to any eye problem I experience.
    — May 06, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Beer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588736268
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center - Residency, Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College - M.D.,
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University, Pre-Med Studies
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beer has seen patients for Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

