Dr. Joshua Beer, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Beer, MD
Dr. Joshua Beer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College - M.D., and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Beer's Office Locations
Joshua D. Beer, MD200 W 57th St Ste 200, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 724-4430Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pm
Joshua D. Beer, MD205 W End Ave, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 724-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever. Intelligent, listens and responds to all my concerns and always has a solution to any eye problem I experience.
About Dr. Joshua Beer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center - Residency, Ophthalmology
- New York Medical College - M.D.,
- Columbia University, Pre-Med Studies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beer has seen patients for Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beer speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.
