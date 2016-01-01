Dr. Joshua Beirne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beirne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Beirne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Beirne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Petaluma Valley Hospital and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Beirne works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Rosa Cardiology Medical Group Inc.500 Doyle Park Dr Ste 205, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 303-8350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital1165 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 546-3210
-
3
St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare85 Brookwood Ave Ste 10, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 303-8349
-
4
Dermatology Associates of Sonoma County990 Sonoma Ave Ste 2, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 527-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joshua Beirne, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841216041
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beirne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beirne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beirne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beirne has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beirne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beirne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beirne.
