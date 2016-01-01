Dr. Joshua Benditt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benditt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Benditt, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Benditt, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
General Pulmonary Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joshua Benditt, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1154406981
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benditt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benditt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benditt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benditt has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benditt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benditt speaks Italian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benditt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benditt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.