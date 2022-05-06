Overview

Dr. Joshua Berlin, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine.



Dr. Berlin works at Premier Dermatology Partners in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Cellulitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.