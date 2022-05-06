See All Dermatologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Joshua Berlin, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (91)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Berlin, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine.

Dr. Berlin works at Premier Dermatology Partners in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Cellulitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology Partners
    10383 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 739-5252
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Jay H. Brachfeld MD PA
    20937 Lyons Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 483-5666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (34)
    tyler — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Berlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548241573
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
    Medical Education

