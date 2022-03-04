Dr. Joshua Bernheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Bernheim, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Bernheim, MD
Dr. Joshua Bernheim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bernheim works at
Dr. Bernheim's Office Locations
NJ Endovascular/ Drs. Char, Bernheim & Patel1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 104, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernheim?
I “STRONGLY”recommend Dr Joshua Bernheim located in Paramus NJ. He was my Aunts surgeon to put a fistula in her arm and remove the port from her chest(HACKENSACK HOSPITAL inserted incorrectly)He is an amazing doctor. I watched him remove this port that was so deep and not where it should have been with just a local injection and small scissors. It was a task for sure but he managed to remove this ungodly thing without having to make an additional incision by her neck.(Which he almost had to do)He was patient and very supportive of my aunts well being. He did an incredible job putting the fistula in her arm.There was no pain and suffering and I am eternally grateful. Ever since she had her 1st consult with doctor Bernheim things started to look up for her. So I say this, she may always have her medical issues to deal with for the rest of her life, but now she has “LIFE” in her to live. Thank you Dr Bernheim for your strong confidence&support. You gave my Aunt the strength she needed.
About Dr. Joshua Bernheim, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255375374
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernheim works at
Dr. Bernheim has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.