Overview of Dr. Joshua Bernstein, MD

Dr. Joshua Bernstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at John W. Riordan MD in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.