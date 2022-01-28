Overview of Dr. Joshua Bingham, MD

Dr. Joshua Bingham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical Schoo and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Bingham works at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.