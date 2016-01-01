Overview of Dr. Joshua Bradshaw, MD

Dr. Joshua Bradshaw, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Bradshaw works at Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Bountiful in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.