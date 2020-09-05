See All Podiatric Surgeons in Celebration, FL
Podiatric Surgery
Overview of Dr. Joshua Britt, DPM

Dr. Joshua Britt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, AdventHealth Kissimmee and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Britt works at Celebration Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Institute in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Britt's Office Locations

    Celebration Office
    2954 Mallory Cir Ste 101, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 324-0352
    Celebration Office
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 106, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 324-0581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • AdventHealth Kissimmee
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 05, 2020
    It was very good, doctor explain my problem very good, office people was pretty good and fast in checking in and out
    — Sep 05, 2020
    About Dr. Joshua Britt, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457614414
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Britt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Britt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Britt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Britt works at Celebration Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Institute in Celebration, FL. View the full address on Dr. Britt’s profile.

    Dr. Britt has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

