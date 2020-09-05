Dr. Joshua Britt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Britt, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joshua Britt, DPM
Dr. Joshua Britt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, AdventHealth Kissimmee and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Britt's Office Locations
Celebration Office2954 Mallory Cir Ste 101, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (321) 324-0352
Celebration Office410 Celebration Pl Ste 106, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (321) 324-0581
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- AdventHealth Celebration
- AdventHealth Kissimmee
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was very good, doctor explain my problem very good, office people was pretty good and fast in checking in and out
About Dr. Joshua Britt, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britt has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Britt speaks Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britt.
