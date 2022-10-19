Overview of Dr. Joshua Broghammer, MD

Dr. Joshua Broghammer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON



Dr. Broghammer works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Urinary Incontinence and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.