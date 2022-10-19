Dr. Joshua Broghammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broghammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Broghammer, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Broghammer, MD
Dr. Joshua Broghammer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Truman Inpatient Psych Unit2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-2464Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Broghammer provided consistently great care over an extended period of time while I was dealing with a medical crisis.
About Dr. Joshua Broghammer, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine-Detroit
Dr. Broghammer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broghammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broghammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broghammer has seen patients for Peyronie's Disease, Urinary Incontinence and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broghammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Broghammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broghammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broghammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broghammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.