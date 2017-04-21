See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Bryan, TX
Dr. Joshua Cabrera, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
25 years of experience

Dr. Joshua Cabrera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.

Dr. Cabrera works at Mhmra of Brazos Valley in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mhmra of Brazos Valley
    Mhmra of Brazos Valley
804 S Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803
(979) 361-1287

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    Apr 21, 2017
    i've been a patient of Dr. Cabrera since 2014. I would highly recommend him! I came him to him with major anxiety, depression, and OCD. He has listened to me, and taken into account my past of seeing other Dr's. Medication is not the first thing he recommends. He helped me find other methods to cope, and we eventually realized i needed medication. He has listened to all my reactions and is extremely responsive when i have an issue.
    Camille in Houston, TX — Apr 21, 2017
    About Dr. Joshua Cabrera, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    25 years of experience
    English
    1235254483
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Oregon Health Sciences University
