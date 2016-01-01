Dr. Joshua Cahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Cahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Cahan, MD
Dr. Joshua Cahan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cahan works at
Dr. Cahan's Office Locations
Cognitive Neurology & Alzheimer's Disease Center, Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 945, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-9627
Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Joshua Cahan, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1912389313
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science Chicago Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahan speaks Persian.
Dr. Cahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.