Dr. Joshua Carey, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (48)
Map Pin Small Edmond, OK
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Carey, MD

Dr. Joshua Carey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.

Dr. Carey works at INTEGRIS Health Edmond in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    INTEGRIS Family Care Edmond Renaissance
    1700 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 844-4300
  2. 2
    Edmond Office
    4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 350, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 844-4364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Appendicitis

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 04, 2022
    He was thorough and explained in a way I could understand.
    Mike — Dec 04, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Carey, MD?
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carey to family and friends

    Dr. Carey's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carey

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Joshua Carey, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295726719
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright State University Dayton OH
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carey works at INTEGRIS Health Edmond in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Carey’s profile.

    Dr. Carey has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

