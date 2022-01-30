Overview of Dr. Joshua Carlson, MD

Dr. Joshua Carlson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Page, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Carlson works at Retina Associates of Southern Utah in Page, AZ with other offices in Cedar City, UT, Hurricane, UT, Medford, OR and Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.