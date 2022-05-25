Dr. Joshua Carothers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Carothers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Carothers, MD
Dr. Joshua Carothers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Carothers' Office Locations
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Thank you for the great care from you and Dr. Jefferson! Hip in full recovery mode and look forward to pain free hip going forward. Already no pain in hip joint just some tissue and muscle healing.
About Dr. Joshua Carothers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407020597
Education & Certifications
- Colorado Joint Replacement
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
