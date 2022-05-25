Overview of Dr. Joshua Carothers, MD

Dr. Joshua Carothers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Carothers works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.