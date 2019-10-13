Dr. Joshua Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Carroll, MD
Dr. Joshua Carroll, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER OF AKRON / RADIOGRAPHY SCHOOL and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Carroll works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 121, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 608-0605
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 608-2329
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?
Dr. Carroll is a great doctor, he's very knowledgeable and compassionate. Dr. Carroll was very thorough during our son's recent visit and included him in our discussion for his care based on age appropriateness. We appreciated that he took the time to discuss our options and took the less evasive approach. Wonderful bedside manners and overall great doctor!
About Dr. Joshua Carroll, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1497049175
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER OF AKRON / RADIOGRAPHY SCHOOL
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.