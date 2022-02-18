Dr. Joshua Choo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Choo, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Choo, MD
Dr. Joshua Choo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Choo's Office Locations
Bingham Clinic200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 636-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with dr choo was warm and informative. He knows what he’s doing and explains the process in great detail so you know you’re in good hands. I received a breast reduction from him three days ago and I haven’t bled since I was discharged, I didn’t have to have those blood bags attached to me. My breast look amazing despite them being swollen and still healing. I also want to note that he listened to me and what I wanted for my body. I told him I wanted to go as small as possible safely and aesthetically pleasing and he did just that. I can not recommend dr choo and his staff enough they are so awesome and I am extremely grateful
About Dr. Joshua Choo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1548590631
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
