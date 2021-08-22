Dr. Joshua Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Clark, MD is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR.
Locations
1
Willamette Valley Dermatology360 S Garden Way Ste 230, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 747-6159Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Willamette Valley Dermatology1605 G St, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 747-6159Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased that he took the extra time. To remove the spot that day. Always nice not to have to make two and three trips. Especially when you're an hour and a half away
About Dr. Joshua Clark, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah, Salt Lake City Utah
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
