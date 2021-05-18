Dr. Joshua Clevenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clevenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Clevenger, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Clevenger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Clevenger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Cardiology400 Matthew St Ste 302, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clevenger?
My Cardiologist is in Columbus. I live 2 and a half hours away from Columbus. Ive seen Dr Clevenger a few times and really like him. Very knowledgeable about my heart condition. Great bedside manners, and personality. Takes his time explaining things. I'd highly recomend him.
About Dr. Joshua Clevenger, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1386064962
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clevenger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clevenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clevenger works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clevenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clevenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clevenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clevenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.